Jump Financial LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,775 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $293,769,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,845,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.23.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 122.16%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

