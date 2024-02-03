Jump Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $256,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.