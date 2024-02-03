Jump Financial LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.7 %

LAMR opened at $105.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 123.76%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

