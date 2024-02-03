Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 115,700 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,392,000 after buying an additional 1,310,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,473,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,014,000 after buying an additional 903,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $20.76 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

