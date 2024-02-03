Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Duolingo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its holdings in Duolingo by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 24,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Price Performance

DUOL stock opened at $178.89 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.36 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -662.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $517,946.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,312.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,200 shares of company stock worth $64,991,750. Insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

