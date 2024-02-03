Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Down 1.1 %

SYY stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.