Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 885.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,650,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the period. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $314.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.42. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

