Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,983 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,983 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Impinj worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $121,755.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,913.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 106,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,329 and have sold 5,565 shares valued at $473,718. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Impinj Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $101.05 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.50.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

