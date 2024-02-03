Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.78 Million Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Guess? as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Guess? during the third quarter valued at $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 1,287.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 158,508 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Guess? by 147.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,378,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 822,089 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Guess? by 66.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 266.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Trading Down 1.1 %

GES stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.96. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $651.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, insider Paul Marciano sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,081,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,359,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $14,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,979,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guess?

Guess? Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.