Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $121.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.26. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Get Our Latest Report on SLAB

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.