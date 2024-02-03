Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after purchasing an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $182.92 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.24 and a 1 year high of $184.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $899,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.