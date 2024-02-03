Keel Point LLC Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.02. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $245.61 and a 52-week high of $415.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.