KeyCorp Raises Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target to $24.00

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Get Coursera alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coursera

Coursera Price Performance

Insider Activity

Coursera stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. Coursera has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,813.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total value of $32,294.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $191,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,813.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,223,990 shares of company stock worth $24,308,899 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.