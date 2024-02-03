Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) CEO Sells $1,004,139.72 in Stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,572,084.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 2.9 %

KOS opened at $5.79 on Friday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,424,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,914,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,471 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,338,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,342 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

