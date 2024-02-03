Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

