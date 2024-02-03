Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $200.00 at UBS Group

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

