Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Liberty Latin America Stock Performance
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
