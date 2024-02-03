Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

