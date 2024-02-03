Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $161,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on LNW shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.
In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:LNW opened at $81.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.75.
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.
