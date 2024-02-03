Lincoln Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

