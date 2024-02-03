Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 50.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

