LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.67.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

