Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLBD. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares during the period.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $995.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 314.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Bird news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,619,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,619,172. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,772,450 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

