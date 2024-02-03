Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $645,000 Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

