Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.