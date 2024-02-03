Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $163.02. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

