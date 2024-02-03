Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.76.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

