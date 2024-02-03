Martin Small Sells 7,036 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $788.33 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $714.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,369,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,178,048,000 after acquiring an additional 104,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,329,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,148,586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after acquiring an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

