Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $490.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $475.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.85.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $460.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $407.76. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $463.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,172 shares of company stock valued at $111,182,026. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

