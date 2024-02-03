Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $2,600,000.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 6,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,574,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 24th, Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total transaction of $2,064,782.29.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 7,634 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,567,390.54.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms's revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

