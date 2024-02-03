Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $535.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $535.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.44.

NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

