Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

