Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.44.

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $167.66 and a 12-month high of $485.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

