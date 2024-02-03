Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $500.00 at TD Cowen

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. KeyCorp upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.99. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

