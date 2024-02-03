Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $380.00 to $520.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.44.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average is $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.11, for a total transaction of $8,909,942.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 4,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

