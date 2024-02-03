Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $565.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.99. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

