Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $525.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $483.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average of $325.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

