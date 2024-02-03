Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $536.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $438.00 to $536.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $483.44.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $485.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,022.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,270,443,000 after buying an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

