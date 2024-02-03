Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $67.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC increased their price target on Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. Methanex has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $39,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 271.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 858,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,361,000 after buying an additional 627,671 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $23,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at $17,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

