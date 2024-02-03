Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 188 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 24,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on SEDG shares. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Bank of America cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $68.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.50. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $345.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The company had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.