Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 2,561 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WDC stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 19.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

