Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after buying an additional 1,032,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,463,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $86.65.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

