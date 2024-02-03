Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $3,218,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

