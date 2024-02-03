Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,070 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 32.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter worth $4,441,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 5.6% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Raymond James by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,662 over the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $116.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.65.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

