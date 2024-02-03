Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $116.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

