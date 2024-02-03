Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 260 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL opened at $430.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $451.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.13, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

