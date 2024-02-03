Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 712 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,719,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,755,000 after acquiring an additional 344,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $149,623.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,911 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

JNPR stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Sunday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

