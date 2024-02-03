Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 794 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $124.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

