Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPC opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

