Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,595 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.50.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,277 shares of company stock worth $55,549,581 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $436.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

