Metis Global Partners LLC Has $659,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after buying an additional 529,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $105,275,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 281,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PODD

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $194.02 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.12 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.