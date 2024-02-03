Metis Global Partners LLC Has $671,000 Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE FLT opened at $295.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.